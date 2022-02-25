﻿Intramuros visitors up by 132% in first 3 weeks of February

The walled city of Intramuros continues to draw visitors amid the pandemic, registering 38,154 same-day guests or a whopping 132 percent increase from January’s 28,855 visitors.

In a news release, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, also the Intramuros Administration chairperson, said the significant increase in visitors at the former Spanish stronghold reflects the “optimism and confidence in travel.”

“With its vast open-space, lush gardens, and the strict implementation of health and safety protocols, Intramuros is an ideal site to visit in the new normal,” she said.

The latest visitor figures were as of February 23.

Under Covid-19 Alert Level 2, physical distancing, contact tracing, and the maximum number of visitors per site are strictly observed in the walled city.

Intramuros sites that are open include Fort Santiago (weekdays: 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; weekends: 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.), Casa Manila Museum (weekends only: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and Baluarte de San Diego (8 .am. to 5 p.m. daily).

Source: Philippines News Agency