Int’l tourism makes 63% of pre-virus level in 2022

ANKARA: International tourism made 63 percent of its pre-virus level in 2022 despite doubling from a year ago, according to the UN tourism agency.

A total of 917 million tourists traveled internationally last year, up 101.6 percent from the previous year, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) data showed on Tuesday.

All regions posted a rise in international tourist figures, with the Middle East enjoying the largest improvement, reaching 83 percent of the pre-Covid levels.

Tourist arrivals to the region jumped 144.4 percent year-on-year in 2022 thanks to hosting events such as Expo 2020 in Dubai and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well as a highly attended Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

With 585 million tourist arrivals in 2022, Europe made 80 percent of its pre-virus level.

Africa and the Americas both recovered nearly 65 percent of their pre-virus visitors, while Asia and the Pacific made only 23 percent due to Covid-related mobility restrictions.

International tourist arrivals are projected to reach 80 percent to 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year, with Europe and the Middle East expected to reach those levels.

While the UNWTO expects China's lifting Covid-19 restrictions would benefit Asian destinations, in particular in the short run depending on the availability and cost of air travel, visa regulations and Covid-related restrictions in the destinations.

It recalled that in mid-January a total of 32 countries imposed specific travel restrictions related to travel from China, mostly in Asia and Europe.

Solid travel demand from the US with the backing of a strong greenback is projected to continue boosting travel flows to Europe

