﻿Int’l monitoring teams crucial to peacekeeping gains in Mindanao

The Office of the Presidential Adviser for Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) cited the major contributions of the International Monitoring Team (IMT) in sustaining the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process.

OPAPRU said the IMT-Mindanao 16 (Malaysia) and 17’s (Brunei) official tour of duty in the southern part of the Philippines will end in June.

The IMT was launched in October 2004 to oversee the on-ground implementation of the ceasefire agreement between the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

It is tasked to, among others, monitor the security, humanitarian, rehabilitation and development, socio-economic assistance, and civilian protection aspects of the agreement

The neutrality of the IMT as a third-party monitoring team is crucial to creating and strengthening the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process over the years, OPAPRU said in a statement on Friday.

“The IMT has become the government’s effective partner for pushing peace efforts and resolving various ceasefire-related issues in Mindanao, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” GPH-MILF- Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities co-chair Butch Malang said.

On Wednesday, OPAPRU awarded the IMT delegates, including M-16 head of mission, Maj. Gen. Datuk Hamdan Bin Hj Ismael, with certificates of appreciation.

“In a few more weeks, the Malaysia Contingent of IMT M-16 and the Bruneian Contingent of IMT M-17 members In Shaa Allah will leave this wonderful Mindanao. We have observed and monitored the peace process in IMT AOR, specifically in the BARMM area. Your continuous support and cooperation are greatly appreciated,” Ismael said during the ceremony.

The IMT also assists in the compilation of all signed agreements between the GPH and MILF Implementing Panels from August 2016 to date.

Three IMT teams are stationed in Cotabato City, Iligan City, and Zamboanga City.

