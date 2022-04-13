﻿Inting resigns as head of Comelec gun ban committee

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Socorro Inting on Tuesday resigned as head of the poll body’s gun ban committee.

Inting, a former Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals, said her decision is a form of protest.

“I am a justice by heart than a Comelec commissioner. I will maintain a dignified silence. My resignation is a passive protest,” she said in a message to reporters.

The announcement came a day after the Comelec en banc approved amendments to some of its policies, including giving power to Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan to grant exemptions in connection with the election gun ban.

He is also allowed to place election areas of concern under Comelec control.

Four members of the seven-man panel have approved amendments to the guidelines.

On Monday, Pangarungan announced that the poll body has automatically granted an exemption to top government officials from the gun ban.

