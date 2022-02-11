﻿Internet connection is human right: Roque

UniTeam senatorial candidate Harry Roque would push for Internet connection as a human right of all Filipinos.

“Right to connectivity, right to Internet ay kinikilala na ngayon na karapatang pantao (is now being recognized as a human right),” he said in an interview with lawyer Trixie Angeles on Thursday.

Roque, a human rights lawyer, said the Internet had played a significant role for people worldwide since most activities and business transactions were being done online.

He said the Department of Education was able to implement blended learning because of Internet connectivity.

As a member of the House of Representatives’ 17th Congress, Roque pushed for the establishment of more Internet sites but the foreign contractor established only 1,000 of the 10,000 proposed sites.

Roque said he convinced the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) to take over what the foreign contractor had failed to finish.

The DICT has already installed Wireless Fidelity (WiFi) sites over 8,900 spots under the “Free WiFi for All” program, which seeks to access opportunities, education, and information.

Roque said the government should completely deregulate private internet providers to give the Filipinos satisfactory service.

“Kung hindi sila makakapagbigay ng magandang serbisyo hahanap tayo. We have to completely deregulate lalung lalo na ‘yung Internet business dahil importante na ngayon hindi lang sa ating ekonomiya kung hindi maging sa pang araw araw na buhay ang connectivity (If they can’t provide quality service, we would find one. We have to completely deregulate especially the Internet business because is important not only to the economy but also to our everyday connectivity),” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency