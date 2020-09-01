Internet cafés, sports gyms now allowed to operate in Manila

Internet cafes, gyms, fitness studios, and sports facilities are now allowed to operate in the city of Manila in a limited capacity and in compliance with imposed safety health protocols, Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso said Tuesday.

“If your business is internet café, gym, or sports facilities where people go to do physical exercise, starting tomorrow, September 1, you are now allowed to open by your city government,” Domagoso said in a Facebook update.

Domagoso signed on Executive Order No. 37 emphasizing the strict implementation of Covid-19 related rules and regulations for internet cafes, gyms/fitness studios, and sports facilities during the general community quarantine (GCQ).

As the economy is slowly being opened up amid the threat of the pandemic, Domagoso said local government units were given the discretion to open up businesses in their localities.

Domagoso said internet cafes and sports facilities in Manila are allowed to operate from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., in compliance with the city government’s adjusted curfew hours from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

He also reminded operators of said business establishments that they could only operate their business on a 30-percent capacity.

EO 37 defines the rules and regulations to be followed by owners and operators of said businesses.

Among these are the wearing of face masks and face shields.

“Sa mga nagpapatakbo ng internet shop at gym, kayo ay required na magsuot ng mask at face shield at all times, habang kayo ay nasa workplace, you need to wear mask and face shield. Sa mga papasok naman sa internet shop, kailangan kayo ay naka mask at hindi nyo pwede itong tanggalin habang nasa loob kayo ng internet shop (For operators of internet shops and gyms, you are required to wear face masks and face shields at all times while you are at the workplace. For those who go inside internet shops, you are also required to wear face masks. You should wear them at all times while inside the internet shop,” he said.

For clients who will go to the gym for their workouts, Domagoso said they are also required to wear face masks while roaming around the gym, but while exercising, clients are allowed to take off their face masks as it might be dangerous and may cause difficulty in breathing, and put them back on after doing the exercise.

Meanwhile, gym instructors are not allowed to take off their face masks and face shields and must wear them at all times.

Domagoso also encouraged gym operators and owners to implement scheduling of clients so that number of people who will go to the gym will be limited.

The order also states that the 30-percent operation capacity is limited only to individual workouts, and “group workout sessions composed of two or more persons shall be strictly prohibited”.

Meanwhile, “sports facilities are allowed to resume operations limited only to non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as walking, jogging, running, biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting and skateboarding using an outdoor setting only.”

Restaurants and cafes which are located inside the sports facilities are also allowed to operate at 30 percent venue capacity.

Business establishments that will be found violating Executive Order No. 37 may have their mayor’s and business permits revoked.

“We must learn how to live with Covid-19 every day but at the same time we must learn how to go back to work safely,” Domagoso said.

Source: Philippines News Agency