International Volleyball Teams Gather in Santa Rosa for Beach Pro Tour Challenge

Santa Rosa City, Philippines – The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour (BPT) Challenge Philippine leg is set to commence in Nuvali, Santa Rosa City, Laguna, with the arrival of players from 17 international teams on Monday. This event marks a significant gathering of elite volleyball talent in the region.

According to Philippines News Agency, teams from Japan, Canada, USA, China, Brazil, Spain, Austria, and Poland in the women's division, and Turkiye, England, Australia, Ukraine, Italy, Lithuania, Portugal, and Finland in the men's division have already arrived. More teams from The Netherlands, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Oman, Thailand, Latvia, New Zealand, Israel, Gambia, Morocco, Malaysia, and Slovakia are expected to arrive later this week. Suzara expressed gratitude to Ayala Land for providing one training and five competition courts in Nuvali. The tournament will feature 16 teams in each of the men's and women's main draws, with an additional 32 teams competing in the qualification round for each gender. The qualification round is scheduled for Thursday, while the main draw will start on Friday, with the final match set for 9 p.m. The round-of-16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals will take place over the weekend. The event is supported by various sponsors, including Ayala Land, Mi kasa, Senoh, Philippine Sports Commission, and others. Representing the Philippines in the tournament are teams led by players like Ran Abdilla, Jaron Requinton, James Buytrago, Rancel Varga, and others, coached by Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Mayi Molit-Pochina.