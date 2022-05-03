International CCS Knowledge Centre appoints James Millar President and CEO

Regina, SK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International CCS Knowledge Centre has appointed James Millar to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 24. A highly respected executive with deep experience in energy, industrial infrastructure, and public policy, Millar arrives at a critical inflection point in the development of carbon capture and storage technology in Canada and around the world.

“We need deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions if we’re going to meet our ambitious climate goals over the next few decades,” Millar says. “Many global organizations including the International Energy Agency and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change agree that without CCS the world cannot meet its emission reduction targets. I’m excited to lead this organization at a time when widespread investment and interest in CCS is scaling up.”

A native of Calgary, James Millar began his career in Saskatchewan, where he was a senior advisor in government before being appointed Director of Public Affairs for the Calgary Health Region. He transitioned to the energy industry, providing public affairs direction to TransCanada Corporation (now TC Energy) during planning and development of major infrastructure projects including the Keystone XL and Energy East pipelines. Most recently, he managed public affairs for Pieridae Energy, working on a $10-billion LNG project off Canada’s east coast, and Pieridae’s planned carbon capture initiative, to sequester three million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

With a mandate to advance the global understanding and deployment of large-scale CCS to reduce global GHG emissions, the International CCS Knowledge Centre provides the know-how to implement large-scale CCS projects as well as CCS optimization through the base learnings from both the fully-integrated Boundary Dam 3 CCS Facility and the comprehensive second-generation CCS study, known as the Shand CCS Feasibility Study. Our expertise crosses industries including cement, potash and natural gas combustion. Operating since 2016 under the direction of an independent board, the Knowledge Centre was established by BHP and SaskPower. With growing private and public investment in CCS, the Knowledge Centre is uniquely positioned to advise industries in Canada and around the world in planning, developing and managing this important technology. For more info: https://ccsknowledge.com/

