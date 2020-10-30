International AutoSource (IAS) Partners with Myfleet Lease to offer vehicle leasing and financing solutions to expats in Australia

Expatriates in Australia can now get low finance and lease rates on a new or used vehicle without an Australian credit or driving history.

Woodbury, NY, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the leading global provider of vehicles to the expatriate community, International AutoSource (IAS) is proud to announce the expansion of their expat vehicle programs to assist expatriates in Australia. Through this new partnership with Myfleet Lease, expats moving to or currently located in Australia can now access flexible financing and leasing solutions without an Australian credit or driving history. IAS can also offer all-inclusive car rental solutions through its global ReadyDrive program.

The IAS program in Australia offers expatriates solutions for short- or long-term assignments. Expats are assisted throughout the entire process to find the right vehicle to fit their needs and budget. Benefits of getting a vehicle through the program include:

Low-rate financing and leasing on new and used vehicles

All manufacturer makes and models available in one place

No Australian credit or driving history required

Access competitive auto insurance

Concierge-level service

“This program expansion furthers our company’s commitment to meet the changing needs of the global mobility community we serve. International AutoSource and Myfleet Lease share the same values and commitment to our customers. We are excited to partner together to offer a trusted program to expatriates in Australia that delivers a high level of customer service and satisfaction.” – David Goldring, Chairman and CEO

About International AutoSource (IAS)

As the trusted experts for expats, IAS has helped over 50,000 customers with their personal transportation needs. IAS provides factory-backed financing programs for foreign executives, healthcare professionals, students and teachers with low rates and no local credit history required. Clients save valuable time, money and resources through a simple and streamlined program so they can focus on their work assignment or academic program.

IAS is the expatriate consumer division of OMSC, (Overseas Military Sales Corp.), the global distributor of vehicles to the U.S. Armed Forces, Diplomats and U.S. government employees for almost 60 years. Together, they are the largest global distributor of vehicles in the world. For more information about the IAS car financing, leasing and all-inclusive rental programs, please visit our website: www.intlauto.com.

