INTERIM REPORT ON SETTING UP GIG ECONOMY COMMISSION TO BE TABLED TOMORROW – STEVEN SIM

KUALA LUMPUR, The first interim report on the study to establish Malaysia's Gig Economy Commission will be tabled at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow. Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the report was prepared in collaboration with the ministry and Universiti Malaya. "This is a framework information paper that we have created for now and after this we will get additional inputs from the Cabinet, then we will make further study and the final paper will be completed in August," he told reporters. He was met after officiating the launch of the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) contribution sponsorship and the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Grab Malaysia, here, today. In other developments, Sim said the extension of the employee registration and contribution period by employers for a month until June 30 saw an increase of almost 50 per cent in the number of registrations and contributions. He hoped that more employers would come forward to register and pay their employees' contributions before the end of this month. Source: BERNAMA News Agency