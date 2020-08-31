Intensity 5 felt from magnitude 4.8 Davao del Sur quake

A strong intensity was felt from the magnitude 4.8 quake that jolted Davao del Sur early Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The tectonic quake struck 8 kilometers southwest of Kiblawan town at 1:44 a.m. It had a depth of 21 kilometers.

Phivolcs earlier logged this as magnitude 5 earthquake, and later downgraded it to magnitude 4.8.

Intensity V, which Phivolcs describes as “strong” and generally felt by people indoors and outdoors, was felt in Kiblawan and Malungon, Sarangani province.

Moderately strong Intensity IV was felt in Davao City; Digos City, and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur; Tupi, South Cotabato; and the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte.

Intensity III was recorded in Koronadal City; Bansalan and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; and Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; and Intensity II in Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Antipas and Makilala, Cotabato.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity V – Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity IV – Koronadal City; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity III – General Santos City; Alabel, Sarangani; Kidapawan City

Intensity II – Kiamba, Sarangani

Phivolcs said it is not expecting damages and aftershocks from the quake.

No major damage had been reported following the tremor.

The latest recorded strong earthquake that hit Davao del Sur was the 6.9 magnitude earthquake on December 15. Due to liquefaction at that time, a three-story commercial building in Padada town was swallowed by the ground.

Early this month, Digos City Mayor Josef Cagas initiated the first-ever tsunami drill for the residents living in four coastal villages of the city in preparation for future earthquakes.

“Despite the fact that we are facing this Covid-19 pandemic, we must not forget that some parts of the city are vulnerable to tsunami that could be triggered by strong earthquakes, flooding, and other catastrophes, hence we have to prepare for the worst so that the lives of those who are at stake could be saved by giving them the knowledge on how to react in those kinds of calamities,” Cagas said.

Barangays in Digos City are establishing safe evacuation centers in their respective areas to accommodate residents and other evacuees from affected areas in the event of a tsunami or flooding.

Source: Philippines News Agency