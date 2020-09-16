Institutionalized online library for Iloilo City pushed

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) is proposing an ordinance that will make accessible to the public the Iloilo City Public Library (ICPL) amid mobility restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

During Tuesday‘s SP regular session, Councilor Candice Magdalane Tupas got the nod of her colleagues at the city council for her proposed ordinance “institutionalizing online library for the city of Iloilo” on first reading.

“It’s just because we are going through online classes already and modules for DepEd (Department of Education) that I think it is important that research and leisurely reading shall be done also through online and I’m sure that the city library is already prepared for that,” Tupas said.

Tupas said she came out with the plans to have an online city library after she was invited to speak for the annual congress of city librarians last year.

“I think that it is just right that our city be able to create online library to be used by children and adult of all ages,” she said.

The proposed ordinance is now with the SP committees on education and information technology for their study.

In a phone interview Wednesday, City Librarian Marion Aguirre said ICPL is currently conducting online activities such as online storytelling and online supplemental learning modules for nursery to Grade 4 pupils.

Aguirre said the city library is capable of providing materials to researchers provided these are available in the ICPL collection.

“For now we have books, newspapers, vertical files like clippings, and we also have online storytelling and we provide learning modules for kids,” Aguirre said.

The city library has 15,000 volumes of book collections done through purchases and donations.

Although she has yet to talk with Tupas, Aguirre lauded the proposal for the city to have an institutionalized online library.

She suggested to have a faster internet connection and additional computers for the proposed online library.

Prior the Covid-19 pandemic, the city library has already been accepting online queries and went full swing with the storytelling during the community quarantine period to provide educational activities for kids through social media.

“Every week we post recorded storytelling and activities for them,” she said.

Aguirre said city library remains open from Monday until Friday with no noon break. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency