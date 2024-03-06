Installation of new Virac bishop set June 26

MANILA: The installation of Father Luisitio Occiano as the new bishop of the Diocese of Virac has been set on June 26. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) news website reported on Wednesday that the bishop-elect will be installed to his seat in the Immaculate Conception Cathedral by Archbishop-elect Rex Andrew Alarcon, who is set to assume as head of the Archdiocese of Caceres on May 2. The 52-year-old priest was appointed by Pope Francis as the third bishop of the diocese on Feb. 29. Before his scheduled installation, the bishop-elect will be ordained at the Peñafrancia Basilica Minore in Naga City on June 21 at 9 a.m. Archbishop Emeritus Rolando Tria Tirona of Caceres will ordain the priest to the episcopate, with Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, and Archbishop Adolfo Tito Yllana, apostolic nuncio to Israel and Cyprus, serving as co-consecrators. Occiano will succeed retired Bishop Manolo de los Santos, who served the Virac diocese for around 29 year s. Source: Philippines News Agency