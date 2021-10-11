Innovation Zed Announce Non-Invasive Continuous Glucose Monitoring Project and Appointment of a New Researcher

Innovation Zed Logo

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovation Zed Ltd., developer of novel diabetes technologies (the InsulCheck range), announced further advancement in their research of technologies for non-invasive Continuous Glucose Monitoring and a new researcher to this project, Dr Rui Wu.

Innovation Zed, headquartered at NovaUCD, the Centre for New Ventures and Entrepreneurs at University College Dublin, who develop technologies to improve the health and quality of life for individuals living with diabetes, has taken another leap forward in the development of a non-invasive glucometer.

Innovation Zed has collaborated with the Irish Research Council (IRC) and University College Dublin (UCD) in advancing their research into non-invasive Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems. As a result of this collaboration, Innovation will build on previous work with both the IRC and UCD in advancing a non-invasive multi-sensor approach to recording acute changes in the blood glucose levels of individuals living with diabetes.

“We are delighted to advance our research into a non-invasive CGM system,” said Dr Dean Minnock, CEO, Innovation Zed. “We pride ourselves on taking on the complex technological challenges with our sole aim of easing the stresses caused by diabetes, and this project is no different.” The monitoring of glucose fluctuations is a vital aspect for acute control and improved long-term health outcomes, making it a significant component in the daily life of people with diabetes. Currently, commercial Blood Glucose Meters require a finger prick whilst Continuous Glucose Meters require the insertion of a filament underneath the skin, resulting in small wounds that can be the cause of pain and infections. “There is a clear need for alternative options that are non-invasive, painless, discreet and easy to use, and this is a further step in the right direction,” he continued.

Innovation Zed has already brought to market various technologies to support multiple daily injection (MDI) insulin users with add-on technology that automatically collects essential usage data. Available under the “InsulCheck” brand, these technologies are designed to inform insulin pen users of their injection history and trends. “We have tremendous experience in designing and developing best-in-class, patient-centred products with the desire of leaving no patient behind when it comes to supporting them. Our partnership with SHL Medical has been instrumental in our ability to design, develop and bring to market these solutions,” said Dr Minnock.

Dr Rui Wu has joined this project as the lead researcher and will be bringing extensive subject knowledge and new focus to the project. “I am delighted to be involved in this project and to be working with Innovation Zed on this fascinating project,” said Dr Wu. Dr Wu has recently completed a postdoctoral research post at UCD and is supported in this project by Prof Madeleine Lowery, Head of Biomedical Engineering at UCD.

“This non-invasive glucometer project is the latest addition to several exciting projects here at Innovation Zed,” said Dr Minnock. “This is also the first of many fascinating announcements we will be making over the next 12 months. Our strategy of bringing cutting-edge diabetes management technologies to a wider audience is advancing strongly, and we are constantly improving on our portfolio of offerings”.

Media Contacts

Dean Minnock

CEO at Innovation Zed

deanm@innovationzed.com

Editors Notes

Innovation Zed designs connected health solutions that support drug adherence and Condition Management. As technologies continue to evolve, it opens new and exciting possibilities for connected healthcare to deliver increased freedom and control to patients. That is why Innovation Zed is actively developing and researching new methods to improve drug adherence and optimise treatment to enable more personalised condition management. www.innovationzed.com.

Related Images



Image 1: Innovation Zed Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment