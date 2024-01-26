Initial 16K seniors in Antique to get P1K monthly social pension

An initial 16,237 indigent senior citizens from six municipalities in Antique are qualified to receive the increased pension of PHP1,000 each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Antique Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) team leader Darlene Abagat said in an interview Friday they will start releasing the pension in the municipality of Libertad, one of the six municipalities identified for payout, starting Jan. 30. 'There will be 1,668 seniors in Libertad who could receive the social pension for the first semester of 2024,' she said. Abagat said the increase in their pension from last year's PHP500 will give beneficiaries additional funds for their needed medicines, food and other basic needs. Other scheduled payouts are in Patnongon with 3,052 seniors on Jan. 31, Sibalom with 3,689 on Feb. 1, Hamtic with 3,401 on Feb. 2, Caluya with 1,223 on Feb. 12 to 15, and Pandan with 3,204 on Feb. 20 to 21. 'We expect that the payout in the 12 other remaining municipalities in the provi nce will also follow after that of the initial six towns,' she added. Last year, 41,972 indigent elderly received their social pension. 'Seniors are advised to coordinate with their respective Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices and with the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs so they would know about the schedule and venue of the payout in their towns,' Abagat said. Source: Philippines News Agency