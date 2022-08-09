Ingredion Incorporated Reports Strong Growth in Second Quarter 2022

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today reported results for the second quarter of 2022. The results, reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) for 2022 and 2021, include items that are excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company presents.

“Our teams delivered our strongest quarter since 2017,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s president and chief executive officer. “Net sales growth of 16% reflected robust customer demand, which drove comparable volume growth; this, along with active price mix management, enabled us to fully offset higher input costs. As a result, our adjusted operating income was up over last year’s strong performance and was higher than our expectations.”

“Specialty ingredients continued their momentum underpinned by solid execution against our Driving Growth Roadmap. Notably, across all four of our regions, solid double-digit net sales increases exceeded our four-year specialties growth outlook,” Zallie continued. “In response to continued strong demand for clean label texturizing starches, we accelerated the commissioning of new capacity at our Indianapolis facility. In addition, our Sugar Reduction and Specialty Sweetener platform had another excellent quarter, growing net sales by more than 20%, led by a double-digit top line increase of PureCircle’s stevia franchise.”

“Also contributing to second quarter performance, core ingredients delivered net sales growth in the mid-teens. Our volume growth resulted from strong customer demand in categories such as brewery and confectionary. In addition, enhanced contract terms have enabled us to more quickly address changing input costs in our largest markets. Higher net sales growth was led by South America and Mexico as we continued to shift our focus to fast growing categories in these territories.”

“Overall, I am extremely proud of how our global teams continue to perform in this inflationary environment. While the business landscape remains challenging, our positive results in the first half of this year position us well to deliver a strong second half as we continue to execute against each of our four strategic growth pillars,” Zallie concluded.

*Adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”), adjusted operating income, adjusted effective income tax rate and adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding are non-GAAP financial measures. See section II of the Supplemental Financial Information entitled “Non-GAAP Information” following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in this news release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

2Q21 2Q22 YTD21 YTD22 Reported EPS $2.62 $2.12 $(1.01) $4.04 Impairment/Restructuring costs 0.03 0.01 0.15 0.03 Acquisition/Integration costs 0.02 – 0.02 0.01 Impairment*** – – 5.35 – Tax items and other matters (0.62) (0.01) (0.58) (0.02) Diluted share impact – – (0.03) – Adjusted EPS** $2.05 $2.12 $3.90 $4.06

Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

2Q22 YTD22 Total items affecting EPS** 0.07 0.16 Total operating items 0.07 0.22 Margin 0.24 0.44 Volume (0.11) (0.13) Foreign exchange (0.07) (0.11) Other income 0.01 0.02 Total non-operating items 0.00 (0.06) Other non-operating income (0.01) (0.01) Financing costs 0.02 (0.03) Shares outstanding 0.02 – Non-controlling interests – 0.01 Tax rate (0.03) (0.03)

**Totals may not foot due to rounding; ***Related to the Argentina joint venture announcement, reported results reflect a $360 million assets held for sale impairment charge, including $311 million of cumulative translation losses.

Financial Highlights

At June 30, 2022, total debt and cash including short-term investments were $2.4 billion and $322 million, respectively, versus $2.0 billion and $332 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Net financing costs for the second quarter were $17 million versus $19 million in the year-ago period.

Reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the second quarter were 26.0 percent and 26.8 percent, respectively, compared to 11.7 percent and 25.7 percent, respectively, in the year-ago period. The increase in reported tax rate resulted primarily from the reversal of an accrual for unremitted earnings from foreign subsidiaries during the second quarter of 2021.

Year-to-date net capital expenditures were $137 million, up $35 million from the year-ago period.

Business Review

Total Ingredion

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Volume Price/mix 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 1,762 (41) (5) 328 2,044 16% 18% Year-to-Date 3,376 (66) 14 612 3,936 17% 19%

Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Business Drivers Acquisition / Integration Restructuring / Impairment Other 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 222 (7) 14 (3) 2 (15) 213 -4% -1% Year-to-Date 52 (11) 30 (3) 10 345 423 713% 735%

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Business Drivers 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 208 (7) 14 215 3% 7% Year-to-Date 409 (11) 30 428 5% 7%

Net Sales

Second quarter and year-to-date net sales were up from the year-ago period. The increase was driven by strong price mix, including the pass through of higher corn and input costs. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, net sales were up 18 percent and 19 percent, respectively, for the quarter and year-to-date.

Operating income

Second quarter reported and adjusted operating income were $213 million and $215 million, respectively, a decrease of 4 percent and an increase of 3 percent, respectively, from the same period last year. The decrease in reported operating income was driven by a favorable court decision related to Brazil indirect taxes in the prior year. The increase in adjusted operating income was driven by strong price mix that more than offset higher corn and input costs. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income were down 1 percent and up 7 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Year-to-date reported and adjusted operating income were $423 million and $428 million, respectively, an increase of 713 percent and 5 percent, respectively, from the year-ago period. The increase in reported operating income was attributable to the held for sale impairment charge in the prior year related to the Argentina joint venture. The increase in adjusted operating income was driven by strong price mix that more than offset higher corn and input costs. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported and adjusted operating income were up 735 percent and 7 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.

Second quarter and year-to-date reported operating income were lower than adjusted operating income by $2 million and $5 million, respectively, due primarily to restructuring costs.

North America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Volume Price

mix 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 1,068 (4) 11 209 1,284 20% 21% Year-to-Date 2,013 (4) 52 397 2,458 22% 22%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Business Drivers 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 149 (1) 13 161 8% 9% Year-to-Date 283 (1) 35 317 12% 12%

Second quarter operating income was $161 million, an increase of $12 million from the year-ago period, and year-to-date operating income was $317 million, an increase of $34 million from the year-ago period. For both the quarter and year-to-date, the increase was driven by favorable price mix and higher volumes that more than offset higher corn and input costs.

South America

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Volume Excluding Argentina JV Volume Price

mix 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 268 7 30 (62) 47 290 8% 6% Year-to-Date 541 7 23 (128) 99 542 0% -1%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Business Drivers 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 33 1 5 39 18% 15% Year-to-Date 73 2 2 77 5% 3%

Second quarter operating income was $39 million, an increase of $6 million from the year-ago period, and year-to-date operating income was $77 million, an increase of $4 million from the year-ago period. For both the quarter and year-to-date, the increases were driven by favorable price mix which more than offset higher corn and input costs. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was up 15 percent and 3 percent, respectively, for the second quarter and year-to-date.

Asia-Pacific

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Volume Price

mix 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 248 (19) 9 37 275 11% 19% Year-to-Date 483 (31) 42 53 547 13% 20%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Business Drivers 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 24 (2) (1) 21 -13% -4% Year-to-Date 49 (4) (2) 43 -12% -4%

Second quarter operating income was $21 million, down $3 million from the year-ago period, and year-to-date operating income was $43 million, a decrease of $6 million from the year-ago period. For both the second quarter and year-to-date, the decreases were driven by higher corn and input costs in Korea, COVID-19 disruptions in China, and foreign currency headwinds. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was down 4 percent for both the quarter and year-to-date.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)

Net Sales

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Volume Price

mix 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 178 (25) 7 35 195 10% 24% Year-to-Date 339 (38) 25 63 389 15% 26%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2021 FX Impact Business Drivers 2022 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 32 (5) 2 29 -9% 6% Year-to-Date 63 (8) 5 60 -5% 8%

Second quarter operating income was $29 million, down $3 million from the year-ago period, and year-to-date operating income was $60 million, down $3 million from a year ago. For both the second quarter and year-to-date, favorability in Europe was more than offset by unfavorable Pakistan results and foreign exchange headwinds across the region. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, second quarter and year-to-date segment operating income was up 6% and 8%, respectively.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

For the first half of 2022, the Company has paid total dividends of $90 million, and in the second quarter declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share payable in the third quarter. During the quarter, the Company repurchased $44 million of outstanding shares of common stock, bringing Ingredion’s total share repurchases for first half 2022 to $83 million. Ingredion considers return of value to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases as part of its capital allocation strategy to support total shareholder return.

2022 Full-Year Outlook

For the third quarter 2022, the Company expects net sales growth to be in the high teens and operating income growth to be in the high single-digits, when both are compared to third quarter 2021.

The Company expects full-year 2022 reported EPS to be in the range of $6.95 to $7.35, and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $6.90 to $7.45, compared to adjusted EPS of $6.67 in 2021. This expectation excludes acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, as well as any potential impairment costs.

Compared to last year, the 2022 full-year outlook assumes the following: North America operating income is expected to be up low to mid-double digits, driven by favorable price mix more than offsetting higher corn and input costs; South America operating income is expected to be up low double-digits, driven by favorable price mix; Asia-Pacific operating income is expected to be flat compared to the prior year, driven by higher corn costs in Korea related to the Ukraine conflict and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China, offsetting PureCircle growth; and EMEA operating income is expected to be flat to down low single-digits, driven by higher input costs and negative foreign exchange impacts. Corporate costs are expected to be up mid-single digits.

The Company expects full-year 2022 adjusted operating income to be up low-double digits.

For full-year 2022, the Company expects a reported effective tax rate of 27.0 percent to 29.5 percent and an adjusted effective tax rate of 28.0 percent to 29.0 percent.

Cash from operations for full-year 2022 is now expected to be in the range of $300 million to $360 million which reflects an anticipated increase in our working capital balances due to higher corn costs. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to be between $290 million and $320 million.

About the Company

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of $6.9 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion’s Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Forward-Looking Statements

Ingredion Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Change % Six Months Ended June 30, Change % 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 2,044 $ 1,762 16 % $ 3,936 $ 3,376 17 % Cost of sales 1,654 1,395 3,167 2,658 Gross profit 390 367 6 % 769 718 7 % Operating expenses 179 167 7 % 348 320 9 % Other operating (income) (4 ) (26 ) (6 ) (28 ) Restructuring/impairment charges 2 4 4 374 Operating income 213 222 (4 %) 423 52 713 % Financing costs 17 19 41 38 Other non-operating (income) – (2 ) (1 ) (3 ) Income before income taxes 196 205 (4 %) 383 17 2153 % Provision for income taxes 51 24 105 79 Net income (loss) 145 181 (20 %) 278 (62 ) 548 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 3 3 6 6 Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion $ 142 $ 178 (20 %) $ 272 $ (68 ) 500 % Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders: Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 66.4 67.2 66.6 67.3 Diluted 67.1 67.9 67.3 67.3 Earnings (loss) per common share of Ingredion: Basic $2.14 $2.65 (19 %) $4.08 ($1.01 ) 504 % Diluted $2.12 $2.62 (19 %) $4.04 ($1.01 ) 500 %

Ingredion Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 318 $ 328 Short-term investments 4 4 Accounts receivable – net 1,396 1,130 Inventories 1,403 1,172 Prepaid expenses 56 63 Total current assets 3,177 2,697 Property, plant and equipment – net 2,375 2,423 Intangible assets – net 1,313 1,348 Other assets 524 531 Total assets $ 7,389 $ 6,999 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 652 $ 308 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,193 1,204 Total current liabilities 1,845 1,512 Long-term debt 1,739 1,738 Other non-current liabilities 537 524 Total liabilities 4,121 3,774 Share-based payments subject to redemption 37 36 Redeemable non-controlling interests 70 71 Equity Ingredion stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – authorized 25,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, none issued – – Common stock – authorized 200,000,000 shares – $0.01 par value, 77,810,875 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,133 1,158 Less: Treasury stock (common stock; 11,972,479 and 11,154,203 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) at cost (1,133 ) (1,061 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (940 ) (897 ) Retained earnings 4,085 3,899 Total Ingredion stockholders’ equity 3,146 3,100 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 15 18 Total equity 3,161 3,118 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,389 $ 6,999

Ingredion Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 278 $ (62 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 107 103 Mechanical stores expense 27 27 Deferred income taxes (2 ) (21 ) Impairment charge for assets held for sale – 360 Margin accounts (5 ) (20 ) Changes in other trade working capital (454 ) (221 ) Other 45 (37 ) Cash (used for) provided by operating activities (4 ) 129 Cash used for investing activities: Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases (144 ) (117 ) Proceeds from disposal of manufacturing facilities and properties 7 15 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired – (40 ) Other 1 (15 ) Cash used for investing activities (136 ) (157 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net 38 14 Commercial paper borrowings, net 308 – Repurchases of common stock, net (83 ) (24 ) Purchases of non-controlling interests (27 ) – (Settlements) issuances of common stock for share-based compensation, net (1 ) 9 Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (90 ) (93 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 145 (94 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (15 ) (1 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (10 ) (123 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 328 665 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 318 $ 542

Ingredion Incorporated Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) I. Geographic Information of Net Sales and Operating Income (in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, Change Six Months Ended June 30, Change 2022 2021 Change Excl. FX 2022 2021 Change Excl. FX Net Sales North America $ 1,284 $ 1,068 20 % 21 % $ 2,458 $ 2,013 22 % 22 % South America 290 268 8 % 6 % 542 541 0 % (1 %) Asia-Pacific 275 248 11 % 19 % 547 483 13 % 20 % EMEA 195 178 10 % 24 % 389 339 15 % 26 % Total Net Sales $ 2,044 $ 1,762 16 % 18 % $ 3,936 $ 3,376 17 % 19 % Operating Income North America $ 161 $ 149 8 % 9 % $ 317 $ 283 12 % 12 % South America 39 33 18 % 15 % 77 73 5 % 3 % Asia-Pacific 21 24 (13 %) (4 %) 43 49 (12 %) (4 %) EMEA 29 32 (9 %) 6 % 60 63 (5 %) 8 % Corporate (35 ) (30 ) (17 %) (17 %) (69 ) (59 ) (17 %) (17 %) Sub-total 215 208 3 % 7 % 428 409 5 % 7 % Acquisition/integration costs – 3 (1 ) 2 Restructuring/impairment charges (2 ) (4 ) (4 ) (14 ) Impairment charge for assets held for sale – – – (360 ) Other matters – 15 – 15 Total Operating Income $ 213 $ 222 (4 %) (1 %) $ 423 $ 52 713 % 735 %

II. Non-GAAP Information To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment costs, Mexico tax (benefit), and other specified items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; so our non-GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below. Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income (loss) attributable to Ingredion $ 142 $ 2.12 $ 178 $ 2.62 $ 272 $ 4.04 $ (68 ) $ (1.01 ) Add back: Acquisition/integration costs, net of an insignificant amount of income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and net of income tax expense of $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (i) – – 1 0.02 1 0.01 2 0.02 Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and net of income tax benefit of $2 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively (ii) 1 0.01 2 0.03 3 0.03 10 0.15 Impairment on assets held for sale, net of $ – million of income tax benefit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 (iii) – – – – – – 360 5.35 Other matters, net of income tax expense of $5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (iv) – – (10 ) (0.15 ) – – (10 ) (0.15 ) Tax (benefit) – Mexico (v) – – (4 ) (0.06 ) (1 ) (0.01 ) (1 ) (0.01 ) Other tax matters (vi) (1 ) (0.01 ) (28 ) (0.41 ) (1 ) (0.01 ) (28 ) (0.42 ) Diluted share impact (vii) – – – – – – – (0.03 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 142 $ 2.12 $ 139 $ 2.05 $ 274 $ 4.06 $ 265 $ 3.90 Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding. Notes (i) During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $1 million of pre-tax acquisition and integration charges related to our acquisition and integration of KaTech, as well as our investment in the Argentina joint venture. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded a net pre-tax acquisition and integration gain of $3 million and $2 million, respectively, for our acquisition of PureCircle Limited, as well as our investment in the Argentina joint venture. (ii) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $2 million and $4 million, respectively, of remaining pre-tax restructuring-related charges for the Cost Smart program. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, we recorded pre-tax restructuring-related charges of $4 million and $14 million, respectively, for our Cost Smart programs. These charges are net of a $5 million gain on the sale of Stockton, California land and building that occurred during the second quarter of 2021. (iii) During the first quarter of 2021, we recorded a $360 million held for sale impairment charge related to entering the Argentina joint venture. The impairment charge primarily reflected a $49 million write-down of contributed net assets to the agreed upon fair value and a $311 million valuation allowance for the cumulative foreign translation losses related to the net assets to be contributed. (iv) During the second quarter of 2021, we recorded a pre-tax benefit of $15 million to reflect a ruling the Brazilian Supreme Court issued in May 2021 that affirmed that we were entitled to certain indirect taxes. (v) We recorded a tax benefit of $1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and tax benefits of $4 million and $1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact on the remeasurement of the Company’s Mexico financial statements during the periods. (vi) This item relates to prior year tax liabilities and contingencies, the reversal of tax liabilities related to certain unremitted earnings from foreign subsidiaries and tax results of the above non-GAAP addbacks. (vii) When GAAP net income is negative and Non-GAAP Adjusted net income is positive, adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding will include any options, restricted share units, or performance share units that would be otherwise dilutive. During the first half of 2021, the incremental dilutive share impact of these instruments was 0.6 million shares of common stock equivalents. Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions, pre-tax) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating income $ 213 $ 222 $ 423 $ 52 Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) – (3 ) 1 (2 ) Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 2 4 4 14 Impairment on assets held for sale (iii) – – – 360 Other matters (iv) – (15 ) – (15 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 215 $ 208 $ 428 $ 409 For notes (i) through (iv), see notes (i) through (iv) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

II. Non-GAAP Information (continued) Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Income before Provision for Effective Income Income before Provision for Effective Income (in millions) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) As Reported $ 196 $ 51 26.0 % $ 383 $ 105 27.4 % Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) – – 1 – Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 2 1 4 1 Tax item – Mexico (v) – – – 1 Other tax matters (vi) – 1 – 1 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 198 $ 53 26.8 % $ 388 $ 108 27.8 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Income (Loss) before Provision for Effective Income Income before Provision for Effective Income (in millions) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) Income Taxes (a) Income Taxes (b) Tax Rate (b / a) As Reported $ 205 $ 24 11.7 % $ 17 $ 79 464.7 % Add back: Acquisition/integration costs (i) (3 ) (4 ) (2 ) (4 ) Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 4 2 14 4 Impairment on assets held for sale (iii) – – 360 – Other matters (iv) (15 ) (5 ) (15 ) (5 ) Tax item – Mexico (v) – 4 – 1 Other tax matters (vi) – 28 – 28 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 191 $ 49 25.7 % $ 374 $ 103 27.5 % For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to Ingredion and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

II. Non-GAAP Information (continued) Ingredion Incorporated Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (“GAAP EPS”) to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) (Unaudited) Expected EPS Range for Full-Year 2022 Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance GAAP EPS $ 6.95 $ 7.35 Add: Acquisition/integration costs (i) 0.01 0.01 Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 0.03 0.03 Tax item – Mexico (iii) (0.08 ) 0.07 Other tax matters (iv) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS $ 6.90 $ 7.45 Above is a reconciliation of our expected full-year 2022 diluted EPS to our expected full-year 2022 adjusted diluted EPS. The amounts above may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. These amounts include, but are not limited to, adjustments to GAAP EPS for acquisition and integration costs, impairment and restructuring costs, and certain other items. We generally exclude these adjustments from our adjusted EPS guidance. For these reasons, we are more confident in our ability to forecast adjusted EPS than we are in our ability to forecast GAAP EPS. These adjustments to GAAP EPS for 2022 include the following: (i) Pre-tax acquisition and integration charges for our acquisition and integration of KaTech, as well as our investment in the Argentina joint venture. (ii) Remaining pre-tax restructuring-related charges for the Cost Smart programs. (iii) Tax (benefit) expense as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact on the remeasurement of the Company’s Mexico financial statements during the period. (iv) This item relates to prior year tax liabilities and contingencies.