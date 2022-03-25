Informa Pharma Intelligence Launches 30th Edition Pharma R&D Annual Review

Pharmaprojects’ 2022 Report Highlights Breakthrough Trends in Pharmaceutical R&D

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Informa Pharma Intelligence, the global business intelligence provider for the biopharma industry, today announced the launch of its 30th Edition Pharma R&D Annual Review. The 2022 report assesses industry trends by examining the pharmaceutical pipeline by company, therapeutic area, disease, target, and drug type, using data from Pharma Intelligence’s Pharmaprojects, part of the Citeline suite of products, which has been tracking global drug development since 1980.

The 55-page free report features a travel theme and includes a full analysis and breakdown of 2021 and what to expect for the year ahead. Notable findings include:

The Drug Pipeline is at an All-time High – The total number of drugs in the pipeline exceeds 20,000, with an annual growth rate of 8.22% and 1,527 new drugs.

The total number of drugs in the pipeline exceeds 20,000, with an annual growth rate of 8.22% and 1,527 new drugs. Top Companies and New Players – Once again, Novartis has the largest drug pipeline, followed by Roche. Two Chinese companies, Jiangsu Hengrui and Shanghai Fosun, enter the Top 25 companies by pipeline size for the first time as total number of companies involved in R&D hits 5,416 — a new high.

Once again, Novartis has the largest drug pipeline, followed by Roche. Two Chinese companies, Jiangsu Hengrui and Shanghai Fosun, enter the Top 25 companies by pipeline size for the first time as total number of companies involved in R&D hits 5,416 — a new high. COVID-19 and Rare Diseases a Major Focus – Pfizer has the biggest pipeline against COVID-19, but rare diseases continue to dominate pharma’s focus. Novartis has 64.8% of its pipeline targeting rare diseases, the highest of any top 10 pharma, with Lilly the lowest, at 28.2%. Plus, 677 individual rare diseases are the subject of current drug R&D.

Pfizer has the biggest pipeline against COVID-19, but rare diseases continue to dominate pharma’s focus. Novartis has 64.8% of its pipeline targeting rare diseases, the highest of any top 10 pharma, with Lilly the lowest, at 28.2%. Plus, 677 individual rare diseases are the subject of current drug R&D. Cancer Drugs, Cell and Gene Therapies Are Booming – Cancer drugs now account for 39% of the pharma pipeline. Cell and gene therapies continue to boom, with almost 2,000 examples of each. AAV is the most used viral vector for gene therapy and T-cells the most popular for cell therapy.

– Cancer drugs now account for 39% of the pharma pipeline. Cell and gene therapies continue to boom, with almost 2,000 examples of each. AAV is the most used viral vector for gene therapy and T-cells the most popular for cell therapy. The Rise of CAR-T and Immuno-oncology – CD3e is now the most popular drug target, followed by CD274 (PD-L1).

– CD3e is now the most popular drug target, followed by CD274 (PD-L1). Turbocharged R&D Innovation – An astounding 131 new drug targets were identified during 2021.

For the past 30 years, Ian Lloyd, Senior Director, Pharmaprojects & Data Integration, has authored this must-have industry report for those seeking to identify the changing fortunes of drug R&D. To celebrate this milestone, Lloyd has shared five key insights from past R&D reviews that have come to fruition or are still trending today.

“We predicted mega-merger mania would be full swing at the turn of the millennium, with four newly merged companies debuting in the Top 25 companies of 2000. We also expected to see large numbers of discontinuations over the coming year as they rationalized their post-merger pipelines.” [ 2000 Pharma R&D Report]

“Gene therapy as a therapeutic category plummeted from its 2002 peak as the third most popular class to number 15 by 2004 after widely publicized problems with the groundbreaking SCID-XI gene therapy trials which sent a shockwave through the industry. But we anticipated it would make a spectacular recovery.” [2004 Pharma R&D Report]

“Sovaldi (sofosbuvir), Gilead’s first-in-class small molecule for hepatitis-C, was in our list of novel NASs from 2013. We noted that it looked like this decade would be the one where a paradigm shift occurs in HCV therapy.” [ 2014 NAS Supplement to Pharma R&D Report]

“Immuno-oncology entered our Top 25 of mechanism action in its first year at number two after we had spotted that a new kind of cancer drug, one which primed the body’s own defenses to find cancer, was causing ripples.” [2016 Pharma R&D Report]

“Over 1,000 new drugs were reported in response to the first year of COVID-19 as we created three new indications in response to emerging pandemic, covering drugs treating the infection itself, agents designed to prevent infection or disease, and drugs to treat COVID-19 complications.” [2021 Pharma R&D Report]

For more information, or to view the current and past reports, visit Informa Pharma Intelligence or contact pharma@informa.com.

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products — Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ — to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 400 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn’t covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com

Media Contacts

Diffusion PR for Informa Pharma Intelligence

informapharma@diffusionpr.com