Info dissemination unhampered amid NEB disinfection: PCOO

Information dissemination on all matters of governance will be “unhampered” despite ongoing disinfection done in the building that houses the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), its chief said on Tuesday.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar made this assurance as his agency suspended work operations to allow disinfection at the New Executive Building (NEB) at Malacañan Palace after one of its employees tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The NEB also houses the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson and the Malacañang Press Briefing Room.

“Despite the work suspension, the delivery of essential and timely public information will not be hampered by this circumstance,” Andanar said in a statement.

The PCOO chief said press briefings of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque which are regularly held at the NEB will continue to be held virtually or remotely.

In a virtual press briefing, Roque congratulated concerned agencies for being able to push through with the airing of his press briefing amid ongoing disinfection.

“Sa amin po dito sa Malacañang, ito po ay isang malaking accomplishment. Pinasok po ang Malacañang ng Covid at hindi po kami nagpapigil sa Covid para magampan ang ating katungkulan (To us here in Malacañang, it is a big accomplishment. Covid was able to enter Malacañang premises but we didn’t allow it to stop us from fulfilling our mandate),” he said.

Andanar, meanwhile, vowed to continue to undertake all the necessary actions to fulfill its mandate to the public while ensuring PCOO personnel’s safety.

Aside from disinfection, the PCOO said it has also intensified contact tracing among its front-line personnel to ensure everyone’s safety.

He said the PCOO is also testing front-line personnel who are identified as primary and secondary contacts of the patient.

Currently, Andanar said the PCOO employee who tested positive is now under quarantine.

He said the PCOO has already been in touch with the patient and the patient’s family for any assistance and support that the agency can provide.

Work at the NEB will resume on July 27, he added.

Last March, the main palace and other offices at Malacañang underwent cleaning and disinfection as part of precautionary measures amid the Covid-19 threat.

