Influenza cases in Pangasinan up by 66% in 2023

Pangasinan: The Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) recorded 3,592 cases of influenza in 2023, which is 66 percent higher than the 2,158 cases in 2022. The peak in the number of cases was noted from September to December due to the change in weather, based on the report of the PHO-Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit on Friday. The highest number was recorded in November with 526 cases, mostly among infants to nine years old. The municipalities and cities under PHO monitoring are the towns of Anda, Bayambang, Lingayen, Alaminos, Bolinao, Binmaley, Bani, Malasiqui, and Mangaldan. In a phone interview on Friday Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Ilocos Region medical officer Dr. Rheuel Bobis said scrapping of the mandatory use of face masks outdoors and easing of movement restrictions are among the factors that contributed to the rise in influenza cases. He advised the public to tke preventive measures, such as availing of flu vaccines, which are given free for senior citizens at rur al health units or health centers. He also urged the public to avoid places that are crowded or do not have proper ventilation as airborne diseases easily spread in such areas. 'For children, and also the adults, proper nutrition and prevention is necessary,' he said. He advised those who experience influenza-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and body aches, to rest and isolate from other family members. 'Within or less than seven days, the symptoms would eventually go away,' he added. Source: Philippines News Agency