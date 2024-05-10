MALASIQUI: The inflation rate of the Ilocos Region increased to 2.4 percent in April this year, higher by 0.2 percent from the 2.2 percent in March, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). In a statement on Friday, PSA-Ilocos Regional Director lawyer Sheila de Guzman said the higher inflation in the region in April was primarily influenced by the increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent; housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels from -5.7 percent to -5.6 percent; furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance from 3.7 percent to 3.8 percent; health from 2 percent to 2.1 percent; and transport from 0.2 percent to 1.5 percent; recreation, sports and culture from 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent; and personal care, and miscellaneous goods at 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent. "The food index of Ilocos Region increased to 6.9 percent in April from 6.7 percent in the previous month," she said. De Guzman said cereals and cereal products increase d to 21.6 percent from 20.9 percent; oils and fats at 1.9 percent from 1.4 percent; vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses from -11.4 percent to -3.8 percent; sugar, confectionery and desserts from -7.8 percent to -6.8 percent; and ready-made food and other food products at 7.6 percent from 6.6 percent. The flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products, and other cereals retained their previous month inflation rate at 5.5 percent, she added. De Guzman said alcoholic beverages and tobacco decreased from 6.1 percent to 5 percent; restaurants and accommodation services from 1 percent to 0.9 percent; while clothing and footwear, information and communication, education, and financial services retained their previous month's inflation rate. La Union posted a 3.7-percent inflation rate; Pangasinan, 2.5 percent; Ilocos Norte, 1.8 percent; and Ilocos Sur, 0.7 percent. Source: Philippines News Agency