Infant, 4 PNP personnel among Tarlac’s 6 new Covid-19 cases

Six persons, including four police personnel and a baby, were among the new positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in this province as confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday.

The Tarlac Anti-Covid-19 Task Force said three uniformed and one non-uniformed police personnel, who are all assigned at the Bamban Police Station, underwent swab tests last July 31 and their positive results came out on Sunday.

They are all asymptomatic and presently quarantined at the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, the task force said.

An 11-month-old baby from Barangay Salcedo, San Manuel town, is believed to have a history of exposure to another coronavirus patient and is now presently under quarantine.

The other new Covid-19 case is a 30-year-old female from Barangay Cutcut I, Capas town.

The task force said she had a history of travel to Metro Manila and exposure to a Covid-19 patient.

She developed Covid-19 symptoms on July 27 and underwent a swab test on July 31. The positive result came on August 2.

At present, she is quarantined at the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas.

The six new cases brought to 94 the total number of Covid-19 cases in the province, of which 43 are on active status.

Meanwhile, the task force reported that two patients have recovered from the dreaded disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 45.

Governor Susan Yap asked for the cooperation of her constituents to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.

“Only through our collective actions and genuine solidarity can we pass this test,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency