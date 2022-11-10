Industry leaders to speak at Wood Mackenzie’s Grid Edge Innovation Summit 2022

Join executives from Shell Recharge Solutions, Exelon, BMW and General Motors, as event looks at current trends, challenges and drivers shaping the grid edge

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With electrification forecast to increase grid demand over the coming decade, the grid edge holds enormous potential to offer homeowners and businesses a financial stake in the energy transition while enabling a more balanced grid.

Join Wood Mackenzie’s analysts and leaders from across the industry to discover how utilities, automakers and distributed energy resource (DER) and software providers in the U.S. are addressing key issues affecting the sector at the Grid Edge Innovation Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. on December 6-7.

Sessions will include insights on grid modernisation, DER aggregation technologies, as well as transportation and building electrification.

Along with exclusive presentations from Wood Mackenzie experts and a top-tier speaker line-up including representatives from Shell Recharge Solutions, Exelon, BMW and General Motors, the in-person conference provides the opportunity to connect with grid operators, energy service providers and utilities and policymakers, along with professionals specialising in electric vehicles (EV), solar and energy storage.

Key themes on the agenda include:

Modernising the grid in a time of massive electrification

Ownership models for EV charging infrastructure

Deploying infrastructure capital through everything-as-a-service

Grid insecurity and customer resilience offerings

Decarbonising heat: From heat pumps to district energy

Distributed energy resource management systems (DERMS), sensors and artificial intelligence (AI): Advanced monitoring and control solutions for utilities

Fragmentation and integrations of EV charging networks

The rapidly changing microgrid technology landscape

Grid-interactive and efficient buildings

Virtual power plants: Project landscape and regulatory outlook

The Grid Edge Innovation Summit will hear from leading experts from across the industry including:

Erick Karlen, Director of Policy and Market Development, Shell Recharge Solutions

Crystal Stiles, Executive Director, FPL Development, Distributed Technologies and Mobility, Florida Power & Light

Sarah Kist, GM, T&D Engineering & Construction, Arizona Public Service (APS)

Aimee Bailey, Director of Innovation & Portfolio Management, National Grid Partners

Suzanna Mora, Director, Federal Policy and Agency Relations, Exelon

Sterling Clifford, Manager, Government Affairs, Sunnova

Kathy Knoop, Manager, EV Stakeholder Solutions, General Motors

Adam Langton, Energy Services Manager, BMW of North America, LLC

Jeff Dennis, General Counsel and Managing Director, Advanced Energy Economy

Melissa Chan, Director of Grid Solutions and Strategic Partnerships, Fermata Energy

Ken Schisler, Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, CPower Energy Management

Mark Martyak, Chief Sales Officer, Distributed Infrastructure, PowerSecure

Martin Milani, CEO, Sunverge Energy

Nicholas Smallwood, SVP, Products, Procurement, & Strategic Development, Sunrun

Trudie Wang, VP of Product, Heila Technologies

Giri Iyer, Vice President, Business Development, Sentient Energy, a KES Company

Mark Danzenbaker, CEO, GridPoint



To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s Grid Edge Innovation Summit or for further information, please click on this link .

About Wood Mackenzie:

Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world’s natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzie .

WOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.

About Verisk:

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance and energy industries. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 30 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

For further information about the Grid Edge Innovation Summit, please contact the Wood Mackenzie events team: events@woodmac.com

Media enquiries:

Vivien Lebbon, E: Vivien.lebbon@woodmac.com, T: +44 330 174 7486

Mark Thomton, E: Mark.thomton@woodmac.com, T: +1 630 881 6885

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8694182