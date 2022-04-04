Industry 4.0 Market worth $165.5 billion by 2026

IoT is expected to hold largest market share of industry 4.0 market during forecasted period

Northbrook, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the new market research report “Industry 4.0 Market by Technology (Industrial Robots, Blockchain, Industrial Sensors, Industrial 3D Printing, Machine Vision, HMI, AI in Manufacturing, Digital Twin, AGVs, Machine Condition Monitoring) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, The industry 4.0 market is projected to grow from USD 64.9 billion in 2021 to USD 165.5 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6%from 2021 to 2026.

Increasing adoption of the industrial internet worldwide in manufacturing units and growing focus on enhanced efficiency of machinery and systems and reduced production costs play a significant role in the growth of the market worldwide. Also, the growing demand for industrial robotics is expected to fuel the growth of the Industry 4.0 market

5G Market is expected to commercialize in late 2019 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecasted period.

The speed and reliability of 5G are expected to have a massive impact on M2M and IoT. Key reasons for the increased adoption of new M2M technologies are better connectivity for smooth communication and low power requirement. To achieve effective machine-to-machine communication, the existing capacity of mobile networks must be able to handle billions of nodes that are expected to ascend in the next couple of years. Currently, the network capacity is inefficient to handle M2M and human-based communications, as well as their different communication patterns such as latency time.

IoT is expected to hold largest market share of industry 4.0 market during forecasted period

Internet of Things (IoT) in the industrial sector, has given rise to a new concept known as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), also known as Industrial Internet or Industry 4.0. IoT in the industrial sector brings together advancements of two transformative revolutions, namely, the countless machines, facilities, fleets, and networks that emerged from the industrial revolution and the more recent powerful advancements in computing, information, and communication systems brought about by the internet revolution.

APAC is expected to hold largest market share of Industry 4.0 market during forecasted period

An increase in the adoption of robotics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is among the major factors leading to the growth of the Industry 4.0 market in APAC. Also, low production cost in APAC countries enables manufacturers to set up manufacturing facilities in this region. APAC is projected to grow at the fastest rate, considering continuous technological advancements and financial support from the governments in the region, as well as extensive industrial base, with Japan and China being the major contributors. China has been working on an innovative industrial practice by implementing automation technologies in manufacturing companies.

The major players in the Industry 4.0 market are ABB (Switzerland), Mitsubishi (Japan), Yaskawa (Japan), KUKA (Germany), FANUC (Japan), General Electric (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Stratasys (US), Google (US), Intel (US), HP (US), Siemens (Germany), Ansys (US), AIBrain (US), SAP (US), Amazon Web Services (US), and General Vision (US).

