Indonesia, PH agree to further elevate bilateral ties

MANILA: The Philippines and Indonesia have agreed to take their cooperation to a higher level as they mark 75 years of diplomatic relations this 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday. Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi made the agreement during the 7th Philippines-Indonesia Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Makati City. Marsudi said Indonesia and the Philippines are exploring ways to further improve economic cooperation, including boosting and finding new trade opportunities. Manalo said Manila reiterated its commitment to implement the Philippine-Indonesia Plan of Action 2022-2027, which was signed on the sidelines of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Jakarta in 2022. On top of economic ties, the plan of action covers the two states' multifaceted cooperation in political and security, border issues, regional and global issues, and sociocultural and people-to-people exchanges, among oth ers. 'We are committed to continue implementing our plan of action towards further elevating our bilateral relations to new heights, especially as we mark the 75th anniversary of Philippines-Indonesia diplomatic relations this year,' Manalo said. During the meeting, the two top diplomats also discussed geopolitical concerns both within and outside the region, including the West Philippine Sea, the crisis in Myanmar, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. On the West Philippine Sea, Marsudi said Jakarta is committed to work with all ASEAN member states to finalize the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea. 'We welcome statement on maintaining and promoting stability in the maritime sphere in Southeast Asia issued by ASEAN foreign ministers on 30th December last year. This is an important step to ensure the South China Sea remains a sea of peace, stability, and prosperity,' she said. The Philippines and Indonesia are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations this year, which was officially established on Nov. 24, 1949. The ministerial meeting follows the 6th JCBC held in 2014. The next bilateral meeting will be held in Indonesia, Marsudi said. Source: Philippines News Agency