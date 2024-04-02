INDONESIA ORDERS TWO SUBMARINES FROM NAVAL GROUP AND PT PAL Credit: Naval Group 02/04/2024 10:24 PM JAKARTA, Indonesia inked a deal on March 28 to purchase two Scorpene Evolved Full Lithium-Ion battery (LiB) submarines from France's Naval Group and PT PAL, Indonesia's largest shipbuilding company. These submarines will be built in Indonesia at the PT PAL shipyard, utilising technology transfer from Naval Group and fully utilising PT PAL assets. Naval Group chairman and chief executive officer Pierre Éric Pommellet expressed confidence in Indonesia's choice, noting the submarines' potential to bolster the nation's maritime sovereignty. 'Our strategic partnership with PT PAL will also support the Indonesian defence industry to actively prepare the future of naval warfare in the country,' he said in a statement today. PT PAL president director Dr Kaharuddin Djenod commended the Indonesian government's commitment to advancing local engineering defence technology, particularly in submarine technology. 'In the future, Indonesia is expected to be able to master submarine technology,' he added. Aside from the two Indonesian Scorpène submarines, the Naval Group has 14 other units operational or under construction worldwide, including for the Chilean Navy, Malaysian Navy, Brazilian Navy, and Indian Navy. The Scorpène Evolved submarine boasts features to boost maritime capabilities, with a surfaced displacement of 1,600 to 2,000 tonnes and a submerged speed of over 20 knots. With a crew of 31 and advanced weapon systems like the Submarine Tactical Integrated Combat System combat management system, it ensures operational availability at sea for over 240 days per year. Source: BERNAMA News Agency