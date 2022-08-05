Indiana congresswoman, 3 others killed in car crash

Jackie Walorski, a Republican Congresswoman from the US state of Indiana, was killed in a car crash Wednesday afternoon along with two members of her office and the driver of the other vehicle.

"On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 p.m., the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119," the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana, Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana, and Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, D.C. The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Walorski represented the 2nd Congressional district of the Hoosier State.

