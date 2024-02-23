Indian tech firms keen on exploring opportunities in PH – envoy

MANILA: More Indian information technology (IT) companies are eager to explore business opportunities and offer various technology solutions to the Philippines, Indian Ambassador to Manila Shambhu Kumaran said Friday. In a presser in Taguig City, Kumaran said the embassy would host a number of Indian firms at the India-Philippines Tech Summit next month. The event aims to spur a more structured conversation between Indian and Filipino stakeholders on what India can offer as one of the world's leading technology leaders. With this summit, the envoy hoped Indian companies and Filipino government and business entities could strike deals and forge possible partnerships on digital technology as well as e-governance. 'I think the Philippines is seen in India as an economy with extremely bright prospects and we, our companies, are keen to explore opportunities,' he said. 'There is an information deficit in terms of what India can offer and (in the Philippines), Indian companies are very well-versed with the opp ortunities that exist in the market so this event is also designed to bridge that,' he added. Kumaran said India can offer solutions to a number of sectors in the Philippines from finance, health, digital governance, and even agriculture in terms of farming processes and use of satellite data to improve productivity. On health, the envoy said India can particularly share significant developments in the area of diagnostic technologies. In past years, Kumaran said over 30 Indian technology companies have invested in the country and employed close to 200,000 Filipinos in their operation. 'What we are lacking so far is a broader understanding of the transformational changes that are happening in the Indian digital economy,' he said. At least 50 Indian technology companies and more than 100 from the Philippine side will participate in the summit to be held at Shangri-La The Fort on March 5. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency