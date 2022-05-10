﻿Incumbent mayors in ‘Big 4’ Metro Cebu cities get fresh mandates

CEBU CITY – The mayors in the three highly urbanized cities in Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and this capital – as well as the southern port city of Talisay – have been given a fresh mandate after winning Monday’s elections.

Based on partial and unofficial results as of 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday, representing 94.29 percent of the election returns, Mayor Michael Rama here is likely to get a new mandate as he garnered 226,328 votes against the 190,836 votes of former councilor Margot Osmeña and incumbent Councilor Dave Tumulak’s 132,510.

Rama’s running mate, incumbent Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia is also likely to win the vice mayoral race garnering 266,924 votes against incumbent Association of Barangay Council president Franklyn Ong’s 209,674 votes and Bimbo Fernandez’s 34,432 votes.

Rama became mayor by succession and is serving the unexpired term of Mayor Edgardo Labella who died last November.

His election this year will be considered his first term.

Of the total 16 candidates for councilors – eight each of the two districts – under Rama’s slate, 12 are members of his party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) while eight are with Margot’s Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK)-Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP).

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes will likely be reelected with a wide margin for getting 102,786 votes against the 82,182 votes of his opponent Olin Seno.

But his vice mayoral tandem, Glenn Ouano Bercede gathered a higher margin as he won 110,301 votes against the 58,535 of former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Elmer Cabahug.

Incumbent Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan of Lapu-Lapu City also won with a wide margin, getting 148,629 votes against incumbent Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Rep. Paz Radaza.

The incumbent vice mayor of the island city, Celsi Sitoy garnered 125,417 votes against Rico Amores who got 47,493 votes. Celsi is the younger brother of the late Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Secretary Adelino Sitoy of Cordova, Cebu.

Radaza conceded through a statement posted on her social media account.

“The Oponganons have spoken. Akong dakong pasalamat sa tanan nga nikuyog sa atong kawsa ug niduyog sa atong pakigbisog (My deepest gratitude to everyone who joined our cause and joined our struggle). The campaign during the past few months had been both grueling and exciting, making it most memorable,” Radaza, also a past three-termed mayor of Lapu-Lapu City, said, even as she congratulated Chan and called for unity for the city’s sake.

In Talisay City, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas also gathered a safe margin of votes against his incumbent Vice Mayor Alan Bucao. Gullas garnered 93,701 while Bucao got 31,277 votes.

The running mate of Gullas, incumbent Councilor Choy Aznar, won with 89,109 votes against Rico Almaria’s 25,009 votes. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency