﻿Increased tourist arrivals seen with more flights via Clark

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is seeing a boost in tourist arrivals in the coming months as Clark International Airport added more flights in its new passenger terminal beginning May 2.

Dubbed as a new world-class gateway, Clark International Airport’s new passenger terminal building will serve both domestic and international flights.

Two of South Korea’s largest low-cost airlines were among the new air carriers added to the list of airlines that would be operating direct flights from Clark.

The popular Jeju Air will launch its Incheon-CRK-Incheon route every Thursday and Sunday, while Jin Air will offer the same route beginning May 16, every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

Other foreign flights that will be using the new passenger terminal include destinations to and from Singapore via Jetstar and Scoot; Doha via Qatar Airways; Air Asia; and Dubai via Emirates.

Local air carriers Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines will also have flights operating at the new passenger terminal.

The interior of the new terminal pays homage to the renowned Mt. Pinatubo and its crater lake, Mt. Arayat, and the Sacobia riverbed—three provinces’ well-loved travel destinations.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the entire province alone offers a variety of tourism activities—from culinary, culture and heritage, to adventure. She said the opening of the new passenger terminal is a boost to the recovery of the pandemic hit sector.

“Clark is one of the destinations included in the recently concluded World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit. More than just a freeport zone, clearly, this place is an emerging tourism hub that has great potential to bring huge gains for the tourism industry,” she said.

