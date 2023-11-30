Increased Rice Yields for Farmers Through RCEF Seed Program

Manila – The Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Seed Program has contributed to a significant increase in rice yields for many farmers. Flordeliza Bordey, director of the RCEF Program Management Office at the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), reported on Thursday that farmers have seen an increase of one ton per hectare or more in their average yields. This improvement is attributed to the adoption of certified seeds provided by the program for at least seven cropping seasons.

According to Philippines News Agency, certified seeds can boost yields by 10 percent or more, thanks to their purity, fewer weed seeds, freedom from seed-borne diseases, uniformity in size, and high germination rate.

Some of the high-yielding, location-specific varieties distributed include NSIC Rc 216, Rc 222, Rc 402, and Rc 160. In Aurora province, yields have increased significantly, as reported by provincial agriculturist Arnold Novicio. Aurora is one of the provinces in Central Luzon that has consistently received quality rice seeds through the RCEF program, with over 9,000 sacks of seeds planned for distribution in the 2024 dry season. Bordey noted that most of the 42 target provinces of the RCEF Seed Program have also experienced higher yields, particularly those with low and medium yield potentials.

The RCEF-Seed Program, part of Republic Act 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law, allocates PHP 10 billion annually for rice farmers. Sponsored by Senator Cynthia Villar, this six-year government initiative is led by PhilRice in partnership with local government units and lawmakers, aiming to enhance farmers' competitiveness in the industry.