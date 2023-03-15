Increased Collaboration Between Nations Required To Solve Global Challenges To Education

International partnerships can play an important role in achieving educational breakthroughs that can benefit the world; ReSkills EdTech CEO Jin Tan participated at the inaugural ReSkills Global Summit

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In today’s increasingly globalised world, international collaboration between nations is crucial to tackle global challenges to education, according to ReSkills EdTech CEO Jin Tan.

This is because education is a fundamental human right that helps individuals achieve their full potential, and is a critical factor in promoting economic growth, Tan said last week at the inaugural ReSkills Global Summit at Eastin Hotel in Section 17 here.

“By working together, countries can share resources and expertise to improve educational opportunities worldwide. Strong collaborative ties can play a major role in reducing economic inequality and promoting global economic growth,” he said.

“For example, science and technology research partnerships can lead to breakthroughs that can impact people all over the world. By working together, we can create a more equitable and sustainable world for future generations.”

He gave an example of how in 2014, Malaysia and Cambodia signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance the quality and standards of education in both countries.

Tan added that international collaboration would not only benefit teachers and institutions but also learners, by providing them a wider scope of educational sources. Additionally, it would foster positive values such as empathy, diversity, and cultural understanding.

Collaborative investments in learning, therefore, were necessary for everyone’s continued welfare, he said.

Tan was speaking during ReSkills’ annual event devoted to promoting accessible and affordable quality education worldwide. It was attended by 23 representatives from Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, South Africa, Somalia, the Philippines, Pakistan, India, Cameroon, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Kenya.

Participants were given the opportunity to network, discuss educational issues and strategies, and create opportunities for collaboration among themselves. They were also invited to explore the use of educational technology in tackling crucial learning challenges.

“It’s truly important that education is affordable and available all over the world, especially in less developed regions,” said Njoh Njoh Mbango Valerie, a representative from Cameroon.

“Many of our countries share similar issues pertaining to education, and it is important for us to connect, learn from each other, and share strategies,” added Will Vu from Vietnam.

Tan said the event had been a great success, and plans were already underway for a second Summit next year, which he hoped would involve about 100 countries.

“This summit marks another new milestone for us to further our vision and empower more learners. I hope these partnerships create more learning and career opportunities for the citizens of our partner countries. Education is a powerful tool for social mobility and an essential component of economic growth, and is the key to improving global living quality standards, ” he said.

