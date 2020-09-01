‘Increased awareness’ cited in Philippine Eagle rescue in Surigao

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the Caraga Region (DENR-13) has attributed to “increased awareness” among the public the rescue of a Philippine Eagle in Surigao del Norte’s Gigaquit-Alegria Mountain Range.

Herzon Gallego, DENR-13 information officer, said a resident from Bacuag, Surigao del Norte, identified as Ryan Orquina handed over to DENR-13 a Philippine Eagle after being found by several residents in the mountain range last week.

“The eagle was formally turned over to our office last August 30 and was received by Regional Executive Director (RED) Hadja Didaw D. Piang-Brahim,” Gallego told Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

He said the rescued male eagle is estimated to be three to four years of age with the following specifications: 3.8 kilograms, a length of 92 centimeters (cm), a wingspan of 182 cm., a bill length of 10.4 cm. and the tarsus length is 16 cm.

In a Facebook post, the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Tubod-Taganaan (CENRO) area in Surigao del Norte said Orquina bought the endangered eagle from the members of the indigenous people (IP) in the area.

The CENRO office added that members of the Mamanwa tribe captured it three weeks ago from the forests encompassing Lahi, Sico-Sico, Camam-onan (LaSiCam), along the Gigaquit-Alegria boundary.

“His intention of buying was to save the eagle from possible food consumption or be bought by others and held as a captive,” the Facebook post said.

The CENRO added that the rescued eagle will be named “Balikatan.”

Gallego said the eagle is healthy and fit and was immediately handed over to the representatives from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) last Sunday.

“RED Piang-Brahim lauded the increased awareness of residents in the region on conservation. Such awareness saved the rescued Philippine Eagle,” Gallego said.

The CENRO in the area said the discovery has confirmed the presence of Philippine Eagle in the area.

“The discovery strongly supports and solidify our resolve to protect and declare the mountain ranges and watershed in those areas as critical habitat and a protected area under Republic Act 11038, or the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System (eNipas) Act of 2018,” the CENRO said.

“It is important for the two agencies to plan out information, education and communication activities among the IPs and other residents in the area to generate their support and cooperation in the protection and management of the said species and the forests it inhabits,” it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency