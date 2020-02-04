Increase of earners in families pushed to fight poverty

Families in Western Visayas (Region 6) need to have at least two of its members as income earners to escape poverty, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has recommended.

Ro-Ann Bacal, regional director of the NEDA 6, said on Monday the basic needs of the family can be provided if at least two of its members are in the workforce.

Based on the full year 2018 official poverty statistics released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) in the region, 16.4 percent of individuals or 1.2 million individuals in the region were poor.

The result of the statistics that covered 180,000 households in Western Visayas was presented last Jan. 31 by Marlene Alviar, officer-in-charge of the PSA 6.

Alviar said the 2018 figure is an improvement compared to 2015, in which statistics showed the poverty incidence among individuals at 24.4 percent.

According to the Republic Act 8425 of 1997 or the Social Reform and Poverty alleviation Act, individuals and families whose income fall below the poverty threshold as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and cannot afford in a sustained manner to provide their minimum basic needs of food, health, education, housing, and other essential amenities of life is considered poor.

Although there was a notable decrease in the poverty incidence, Bacal challenged government agencies and other partner sectors to work together to emancipate the remaining poor population in Western Visayas.

Emancipation means liberating families or individuals from their desperate situation. That means providing families with the means to earn incomes to meet their basic needs. So, at least two members of the families should be targeted to be working, Bacal said.

Also according to the poverty statistics, a family in Region 6 with five members needed around PHP10,297 on average, monthly to meet their basic food and non-food needs in 2018.

Individuals, meanwhile, needed at least PHP2, 039 on average, monthly to meet his or her basic food and non-food needs.

Meanwhile, she attributed the improvement in the percentage of poverty incidence in Western Visayas to the increase of the infrastructure projects and the presence of private sectors in the region.

I think with the entire infrastructure happening around, and the increase in private sector presence in terms of malls, commercial development and property development in the area, the people themselves can feel that things are going well in the region, she said.

Bacal added farm-to-market roads have facilitated the convenient delivery of products to the market and contributed to the growth of the region.

Commercial properties in Negros Occidental have opened opportunities for employment and lifted the economic status of families, she said.

In 2018, I think the commercial properties around the province of Negros Occidental really started and became fully operational and that meant opportunities for employment, opportunities for selling of Negrense products and opportunities of visitors coming in out of curiosity or even opportunity to enjoy the new facilities, she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency