Incoming AFP chief to continue campaign vs. Sulu terror groups

Incoming Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Felimon T. Santos, is expected to continue the campaign to neutralize terror groups in Sulu and help implement the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

"He is expected to pursue the drive to neutralize the remaining local terrorist groups in Sulu, Basilan, and Central Mindanao and carry on the implementation of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (in) Muslim Mindanao, which is now in its incipient stage," AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said in a message to reporters Thursday.

Arevalo said the AFP lauds President Rodrigo Duterte's appointment of Santos to the Command's highest post.

Santos, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1986, also commanded the Nueva Ecija-based 7th Infantry Division before his appointment to the Eastern Mindanao Command last January.

"He is a seasoned commander, leader, and manager. As an experienced military professional, he is noted for his integrity and competence in the field of operations, intelligence, and civil-military operations," Arevalo said.

Santos will replace Gen. Noel S. Clement, a member of PMA Class of 1985, who will retire from the service on January 5 after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Clement, was appointed as the 52nd AFP chief on Sept. 24, 2019.

"Despite being low-key and easy to get along with, General Officer, Lt. Gen. Santos Jr., commands high respect and (the) admiration of his superiors, peers, and subordinates, owing to his impeccable record in his more than 37 years of consequential service in the AFP and the Republic," Arevalo said.

Santos will assume command of the AFP at a time when it enjoys a high approval rating and the campaign to end the local communist armed conflict is in full swing, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency