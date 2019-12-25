Incident-free Christmas celebration in Antique

Christmas in the province of Antique has been peaceful with no celebration-related incident monitored so far.

The Christmas celebration in the province of Antique is generally peaceful, Lt. Col. Norby Escobar, Antique Provincial Police Office Deputy Director for Operations, said on Wednesday.

Escobar said although there had been a shooting incident reported to the Laua-an Municipal Police Station in Laua-an town at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday and a stabbing incident in Tobias Fornier at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, these incidents were not related to the Christmas celebration.

There was no stray bullet incident or injuries obtained due to the use of firecrackers, he said.

Days before Christmas Day, the police had advised the public through the media to refrain from using firecrackers to avoid any incident that could endanger their lives.

The police also warned the vendors that they would be apprehended if caught selling prohibited firecrackers.

The Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO), which spearheads the Iwas Paputok campaign in the province, has also not received any reported injury from firecrackers, its information officer, Irene Dulduco, said in a separate interview.

Police and health personnel, however, will continue to monitor the situation in Antique to ensure that the New Year revelry would be peaceful with zero-related firecracker incident.

Vendors have again been reminded to only sell firecrackers at their designated areas in the 18 municipalities or 590 barangays of the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency