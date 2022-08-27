In-person activities back in Q3 nat’l quake drill: OCD

For the first time since the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic started in March 2020, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) announced the holding of face-to-face activities for the 3rd quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) scheduled on Sept. 8.

"Matapos ang mga nagdaang online NSED dulot ng pandemya, ngayong third quarter ng taon ay muli ng ibinabalik ang pagsasagawa ng physical drill at functional exercise (After the series of online NSED brought about the pandemic, the NSED this third quarter will be having physical drill(s) and functional exercise(s)," it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

However, the OCD reminded all participants and the public to continue complying with all existing minimum health standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Katuwang ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Makati at Ayala Corporation, gaganapin ang ceremonial pressing of the button at functional exercise sa Ayala Property Management Corporation Headquarters. Magsisimula ang programa nang alas otso nang umaga (With the assistance of the Makati local government unit and Ayala Corporation, the ceremonial pressing of the button and the functional exercise will take place at the Ayala Property Management Corporation Headquarters. The program will start 8 a.m.)," it added.

The activity can be streamed online at the Civil Defense PH Facebook and its Youtube channel.

