Improvement plans for scenic Pangasinan road sought

A nursery, view deck stations, and a dam will be part of further development and improvement of the scenic Daang Kalikasan road here to be implemented by various national government agencies and the local government unit (LGU).

During the question hour of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan's session on Monday, Lingayen Mayor Leopoldo Bataoil said these plans were considered following an ocular inspection of the road last week.

Bataoil initiated the construction of the Daang Kalikasan here and Daang Katutubo in Aguilar town in 2012 when he was still representative of the 2nd District of Pangasinan.

He said a nursery is planned to be established and maintained by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, as some people's organizations approved by the agency are already propagating seedlings that will be planted in the mountains surrounding the road come rainy season.

The planting is part of the National Greening Program of the national government, he added.

Bataoil said view deck stations, which are to be established and maintained by the Department of Tourism, are also recommended.

Water ranges are being identified for possible construction of a dam in the area by the Department of Public Works and Highways, he added.

The result of the ocular inspection will be the basis of planning and programming of the various agencies in putting up infrastructures, systems, and procedures to make Daang Kalikasan, as well as the Daang Katutubo in Aguilar town, major attractions, Bataoil said.

Meanwhile, Mangatarem Mayor Ramil Ventenilla said the LGU will soon enact an ordinance imposing a speed limit and other regulations to prevent accidents in the Daang Kalikasan.

He said checkpoints are also placed to ensure that the temporary closure of the scenic road is being followed.

We ask the DPWH to also provide manpower so that the checkpoint there will be 24 hours as some people still manage to sneak into the road, especially at night without the police checkpoint, he added.

The Daang Kalikasan in Mangatarem and the Daang Katutubo in Aguilar town have been temporarily closed to visitors since Feb. 17, 2020 to prevent delays in its construction.

Both roads draw tourists due to the breath taking view of the mountains.

