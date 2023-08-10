IMPLEMENTATION OF ANTI-STALKING LAW AN EYE-OPENER FOR OFFENDERS – NANCY

The implementation of the Anti-Stalking Law against a man who was charged with the offence today is an eye opener and a lesson to the community and any person who indulges in the act of stalking.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this is because such obsession will no longer be tolerated and stern action can be taken against offenders.

"We are relieved that the Anti-Stalking Law has finally been enforced, even though it had been approved earlier, the standard operating procedure (SOP) was not completely developed, so action could not be taken (against stalkers). But Alhamdulillah, (today) we saw the first individual charged in court for stalking.

"Most of such cases involve women, so it is also an encouragement for women being stalked to report. This may also happen to men, we don't know, so if you feel harassed by someone’s unwanted attention, you have the right to take action."

She said this after officiating at the KPWKM@ Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy Programme which was also attended by deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu here today.

Earlier today, a 37-year-old part-time event management consultant was charged in the Magistrate's Court in Shah Alam for stalking a female photographer for eight years, thus making him the first person to be charged under the new Section 507A (1) of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, she said some victims do not report cases of stalking or sexual harassment because they are afraid as the perpetrator may be a powerful person or an employer, resulting in the victim’s loss of self-confidence, prolonged trauma and even lead them to take drastic actions.

“So those affected, please come forward and don't be afraid. I wish to emphasise that the victims are not alone, we will protect them," she said adding that 506 cases of sexual harassment were recorded in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nancy said several premises have been identified for the set up of offices or tribunal operation centres in relation to sexual harassment cases and are awaiting approval from the parties involved before they are operational at the end of this year.

She said the tribunal is responsible to hear and determine any complaint of sexual harassment made by any person.

On the Anti-Sexual Harassment Advocacy programme, she said among other things, it is aimed at giving exposure and knowledge to the community, in addition to providing information on the assistance and psychosocial services provided to deal with the issue.

According to her, the programme was also to create awareness about sexual harassment so that the culture of normalising sexual offences is eliminated through initiatives which include providing a training platform for social workers and volunteers as well as in the work place.

