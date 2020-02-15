Immediate inventory of pending gov’t transactions ordered

The Anti Red Tape Authority (ARTA) on Friday directed all government agencies to immediately make an inventory of their respective pending simple, complex, and highly technical transactions.

In its memorandum circular, signed by Director General Jeremiah B. Belgica, ARTA mandated all state departments and offices to conduct an inventory of their pending transactions as of February 14, as well as those that remain pending beyond the prescribed processing time.

ARTA's fresh order was in compliance with Republic Act (RA) 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

RA 11032 includes a provision that grants automatic approval or automatic extension of license, clearance, permit, certification or authorization that remains unacted upon by the government agency after the lapse of the prescribed processing time.

If a government office or agency fails to approve or disapprove an original application or request for issuance of a license, clearance, permit, certification or authorization within the prescribed processing time, said application or request shall be deemed approved, Belgica's memo read.

The memo circular noted that this would be applied to the applicant or requesting party who can present an acknowledgment receipt and an official receipt for payment of all required fees.

If a government office or agency fails to act on an application or request for renewal of a license, clearance, permit, certification or authorization subject for renewal within the prescribed processing time, said license, clearance, permit, certification or authorization shall automatically be extended, it stated.

It directed government agencies to submit before March 7 a report on all their respective public transactions.

It said it would also conduct a random post audit starting March 7 to verify their compliance with the order.

In the memo, Belgica reminded all state departments and offices to observe the 3 7 20 rule provided under RA 11032.

Under the law, simple transactions in all government offices should be completed within three days; complex transactions, within seven days from the date the request was received; and highly technical transactions, within 20 days.

ARTA's latest directive is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte's desire to reduce bureaucratic red tape in government.

Duterte has repeatedly urged all government offices to ensure efficient delivery of government services to the public

Source: Philippines News Agency