Imelda Bridge partially closed until November for LRT-1 works

A portion of the Imelda Bridge along the Ninoy Aquino Avenue in Parañaque City will be temporarily closed until Nov. 10 to make way for the construction of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension Project.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the outer lane of the northbound side of Imelda Bridge—linking Barangays La Huerta and Santo Niño was closed beginning Monday.

“One lane remains passable to motorists,” the DOTr said.

The road closure, it said, would give way to the casting of concrete plinths and pedestals for the installation of tracks and overhead catenary system of the Ninoy Aquino Station of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project.

It advised motorists to take alternate routes due to possible vehicular congestion.

“We apologize for the temporary inconvenience, and we hope for everyone’s cooperation and understanding,” it said.

The Cavite Extension portion of the LRT-1 will extend the rail line for 11.7-kilometers from the existing Baclaran Station to Bacoor, Cavite in the south.

The project involves the construction of seven more stations — Redemptorist Station, MIA Station, Asiaworld Station, Ninoy Aquino Station, Las Piñas Station, Zapote Station, and Niog Station

Source: Philippines News Agency