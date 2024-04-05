IMAM AL-NAWAWI 40 HADIS MODULE FOR IMPLEMENTATION BEGINNING 2024/2025 SCHOOL SESSION – MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The new "Imam Al-Nawawi 40 Hadith" module will be implemented in all educational institutions during the 2024/2025 School Session to uphold the principles of Islam, according to the Ministry of Education (MOE). The ministry said the initiative, mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will be expanded to all educational institutions, including schools, Malaysian Teacher Education Institutes (IPGM), vocational colleges, and matriculation colleges. According to the ministry, it will involve teachers, students and all members of KPM educational institutions who are Muslim. "So far, it has been implemented in 61 national religious secondary schools (SMKA), 185 government-aided secondary religious schools (SABK) and 43 primary SABK involving a total of 12,673 teachers and 120,489 students," said MOE in a statement today. The ministry also stated that the initiative is also listed in the 2024-2030 MOE Strategic Development Plan. The initiative is a reflection of MOE's commitment to upholdi ng the teachings of Islam and producing human capital that is knowledgeable, faithful, righteous and with moral values. Source: BERNAMA News Agency