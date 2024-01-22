IM Young shows prowess in Tarlac rapid chess tourney

MANILA: International Master (IM) Angelo Abundo Young displayed his brilliant form in the sixth and final round to capture the JHC Chess Club Rapid Open title at the San Miguel Elementary School in Tarlac City on Sunday. The 8-time Illinois USA champion Young conquered fellow IM Efren Bagamasbad in 65 moves of Queen's Gambit Declined Opening with the black pieces. Young, who also serves as head coach of the Emilio Aguinaldo College chess team, finished the six-round Swiss system competition with 5.0 points on four wins and two draws. After splitting the points with Joshua Magno in the second round and National Master Almario Marlon Quiroz Bernardino Jr. in the third round, Young swept all his matches to claim PHP2,000 in cash and a trophy. "It's a blessing to win this tough tournament at the start of the year," Young said after the tournament on Sunday night. Bagamasbad, a back-to-back Asian Senior champion in the over 65 category, and Magno both had 4.5 points but the former placed second for having a h igher tiebreak. CM Genghis Imperial, James Henry Calacday and Bernardino scored 4.0 points followed by Angelito Hizon and Henry Calacday, who scored 3.5 points apiece. Edwin Cortez, Noel Jay Estacio and AFM Romeo Rodney Palaming scored 3.0 points. "International Master Angelo Abundo Young proved once again his chess prowess by winning the JHC Chess Club Open Rapid Chess Tournament," said Bayanihan Chess Club legal counsel Rodolfo Enrique "Rudy" Rivera, who bagged the top senior player award. Source: Philippines News Agency