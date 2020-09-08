Ilonggos urged to ‘do their part’ to contain spread of Covid-19

The iconic statue of Ilonggo hero Gen. Martin Delgado situated at the Park Square of the Iloilo Business Park (IBP) in this city’s Mandurriao district has donned a giant hablon (woven) face mask to remind Ilonggos to do their part in containing the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as this city works to revive its economy.

The giant two-foot face mask was crafted by Ilonggo fashion designer Jeff Ticao. The initiative aims to remind Ilonggos to do their part in adhering to minimum health standards to prevent the spread of the virus, a statement by the IBP furnished to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Tuesday said.

It was unveiled Monday afternoon following the wreath-laying ceremony before the statue led by Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas. It also coincided with the ceremonial turnover of the training manual on safety and sanitation developed exclusively by The Medical City for IBP’s Festive Walk Iloilo.

Festive Walk Iloilo has teamed up with the medical network to boost its sanitation and infection control measures and enhance the capabilities of its own sanitation teams, the statement added.

Those were just part of the efforts of the IBP as it echoed the call of the local government here for the public to observe safety protocols while steps are being taken to revive this city’s economy, said the statement.

“We need the Ilonggos’ cooperation to follow and observe safety protocols to help the city recover from this pandemic. Iloilo has been enjoying an economic boom in the past years, and the only way for us to sustain that is to support our entrepreneurs and their businesses. There’s no need to fear going out and do(ing) what we want to do, as long as we continue to adhere to all the safety measures and educate others to help curb the spread of the virus in the city,” IBP vice president for sales and marketing Jennifer Palmares-Fong said.

Among the safety measures being implemented in the mall and other establishments include foot baths in all entrances, mandatory temperature checks, provision of alcohol and hand sanitizers at building and store entrances and comfort rooms, establishment of handwashing stations, and educational signage and safety reminders in all visible areas.

“IBP remains safe for Ilonggos. Every component of this township — from the hotels, residential condominiums, even the mall and its tenants — strictly implements and complies with the government’s safety and health standards. This is how we remain one with (the) city’s Bato Iloilo (Fight Iloilo) campaign,” Palmares-Fong added.

Gen. Delgado was a revolutionary general in Visayas and Mindanao in the fight against the Spanish colonizers. He was also the first governor of Iloilo province.

His 8.8-meter bronze statue that was unveiled in 2019 was created by Spanish sculptor Gines Serran-Pagan as a tribute to the Ilonggo hero.

