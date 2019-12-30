Ilonggos remember Rizal’s greatness

The annual death anniversary commemoration of Jose Rizal has gathered more and more people here, a proof that Ilonggos do have high regard for the greatness and martyrdom of the national hero.

On Monday, during the 123rd death anniversary of Rizal, Ilonggos from all walks of life gathered at Plaza Libertad in this city where his life-size statue is located.

Joyce Christine Colon, history professor at West Visayas State University-La Paz Campus and guest speaker during the commemoration, said she had noticed the increase of participants in the yearly commemoration.

For many years, we celebrate the June 19 and December 30. We Ilonggos do not forget to celebrate the greatness of our national hero and based on my observation, we have a lot of attendees. This simply means that this celebration is also important to us Filipinos, especially to us Ilonggos, she said in an interview.

Present during the event were war veterans from this city and the province of Iloilo, educators, youths, and socio-civic organizations, among others.

Even the ordinary people are here. This is an occasion where we can gather together regardless of our status or our educational attainment. This is something that us Ilonggos actually look forward to, she said.

In her speech, Colon challenged the attendees to look beyond the names, dates, and places in history and reflect the significance of heroes like Jose Rizal in the 21st century.

The freedom fighters in the past have offered their lives to uphold the country's liberty.

The present time, however, does not require one to die to become a hero.

It is not only about dying for our country when the occasion calls for it but also how we live for our country, Colon said.

Rizal has showed the Filipinos that everyone has the capacity of becoming a hero, she said, as he or she gives his best in offering services to the community

Source: Philippines News Agency