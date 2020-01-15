Iloilo wants to achieve ‘clean province’ identity

The Iloilo provincial government is working to gain the clean province identity through a joint cleanup, dubbed Limpyo Iloilo 2020, to be held every third Saturday of the month.

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., during the convergence meeting of Limpyo Iloilo on Tuesday at Casa Real de Iloilo here, said the effort will be launched on February 21. We are establishing an identity that when you say Iloilo, it is clean. It is a huge difference when no trash is seen scattered in our roadsides, he said.

Limpyo Iloilo will gather local government units, national government agencies, private sectors, among others, to participate in an institutionalized provincial cleanup to be done every third Saturday of the month, Defensor said.

The effort is seen to reduce littering, throwing and illegal dumping of wastes along plazas, waterways and any public places.

It will also boost the spirit of volunteerism and social harmony in the province by engaging different foot soldiers to organize cleanup activities.

We want to make cleaning as a habit, the governor said, adding that the provincial government has merged national and local policies and ordinances to back the program.

Defensor also urged local chief executives and local officials present in the meeting to implement their respective solid waste management programs.

He suggested the war on wastes can start with efforts like reducing plastic packaging in municipal markets and regulating the use of styrofoam as food containers.

The governor said the maintained cleanliness in the province will promote the health of Ilonggos and will boost the tourism sector.

When I assumed as governor, dengue was the first challenge that we faced. Whatever medicine we have, if our environment is not clean, we cannot solve the disease, he said, adding that Limpyo Iloilo will be one of the preventive measures of the province against the occurrence of the same outbreak.

Meanwhile, lawyer Arturo Cangrejo, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, said groups that will participate in the convergence cleanup are required to register and acquire waste audit forms available at PENRO office, Iloilo provincial capitol.

They shall identify areas for cleanup and document the area before and after the activity, he said. Areas for clean-up are mountain or upland areas; urban and rural areas; and coastal and riparian areas.

