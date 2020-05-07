Iloilo towns told to prepare for arrival of more repatriates

Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. on Thursday assured he has met with the 43 local chief executives in the province for the preparation of quarantine facilities for repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other stranded individuals.

“There is another batch coming but I do not have the official communication yet,” Defensor said.

To maximize its preparedness, he said the province collaborates with the Inter-Agency Task Force to ready quarantine facilities in the municipalities.

“It is better that we maximize our efforts. The spaces in the municipalities can help accommodate the repatriates,” Defensor said.

Last April 29, 175 repatriates, including 68 from Iloilo province, disembarked at Fort San Pedro in this city.

“The province also prepares for our next assistance to the LGUs, which is specific to the maintenance of quarantine facilities and of course, on sustaining the quarantine of the OFWs,” he said.

The preparation of common quarantine facilities in municipalities was also ordered by the governor in his executive order on the extension of the enhanced community quarantine.

To add to its efforts, he said the regional evacuation center in Zarraga town is also being transformed into a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) quarantine center.

“We have a memorandum of agreement with the Office of the Civil Defense (Western Visayas) that we will have that as an evacuation center. Now, we are putting dividers as we also prepare for it to accommodate OFWs in the future,” he said, adding that the center can accommodate around 50 individuals.

The province has to add the dividers as the evacuation center is not specifically designed to hold infectious disease cases like Covid-19, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency