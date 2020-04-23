Iloilo town takes on ‘cooking with style’ challenge

As Iloilo province observes the enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak, residents of Alimodian town have made use of their ample time at home to spread good vibes online through a “cooking with style” challenge.

Everyone in town seemed to have rummaged through their closets to pull off their best cooking outfit, Phaul Rey Tolentino, who initiated the online challenge, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Thursday.

Most of the participants in the challenge transformed themselves into royalties as most of them wore elegant ball gowns, suits, and Barong Tagalog, Tolentino said.

“Some even used extra accessories, like the one who put the ingredients in a branded bag,” he said.

Tolentino conceptualized the challenge after a photo of Alimodian Mayor Geefre Alonsabe made a buzz on social media.

Alonsabe was photographed wearing a duster while cooking food for the front-liners.

Tolentino said he read negative comments about the photo, citing that the mayor wearing such attire is “unbecoming” of a public official.

“I wanted to point out that anyone can wear whatever he or she wants while in the kitchen,” he said, adding that Alonsabe has inspired the town folks to help front-liners by any means during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The negative feedback prompted Tolentino to wear a Barong Tagalog while cooking their dinner on April 20 and to start the online challenge.

Anyone from Alimodian can post their entries on Facebook and the winner will be identified on Saturday through the number of likes.

A private individual initially gave PHP5,000 for the first prize while Mayor Alonsabe and Vice Mayor Ian Kenneth Alfeche pitched in a total of PHP5,000 for consolation prizes.

The winners of the challenge have been encouraged to share a part of their prize to the front-liners.

“This is the contribution of Alimodian town to our netizens, this entertainment, in this time of crisis,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency