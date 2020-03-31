Iloilo town residents tagged as PUMs due to local transmission

All residents in Guimbal, Iloilo province were considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs) as the Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Western Visayas (DOH-CHD 6) confirmed on Tuesday a local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the town.

The local transmission was confirmed after two persons in the town tested positive of the disease, said Dr. Marlyn Convocar, DOH-CHD 6 regional director.

“Guimbal has met the definition of local transmission, meaning, the source of the infection is within the reporting location,” Convocar said in a media interview shortly after a meeting with Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. and the province’s local chief executives.

She said the second Covid-19-positive case is a 51-year-old female linked to the first positive case, a 65-year-old male.

The 65-year-old male patient is currently in stable condition in a hospital here, said Dr. Jay Dorin, Guimbal municipal health officer, in a separate interview.

The female patient is observing strict home quarantine and currently asymptomatic.

“The second case is connected to the first patient so they met the qualification on local transmission,” Convocar said.

Based on the 2015 Census of Population and Housing, Guimbal has a population of 33,820.

“Because of that, all of them are PUMs, so will be monitored if they have signs and symptoms. If none, they will be observed and (placed on) home quarantine. If they have signs and symptoms, they are now patients under investigation (PUIs) and will be managed accordingly,” Convocar said.

It is beyond the authority of the DOH, however, to place the town on a “lockdown’” as Convocar said their responsibility is only to inform the governor and the town mayor of the situation.

“Ours is the recommendation to the governor and the mayor that they meet (the qualifications) on local transmission. They are the ones to declare. It’s beyond the power of the DOH,” she said. Source: Philippines News Agency