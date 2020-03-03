Iloilo town fish port rehab starts soon

The rehabilitation of the fish port in Concepcion town, Iloilo will be implemented in the second quarter this year, the local chief executive said on Tuesday.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has provided USD3 million through grant in aid for the port rehabilitation under the Iloilo Fishery Development Program, Raul Banias, municipal mayor of Concepcion town, said.

The KOICA has already sent a certification that they will be funding USD3 million, he said.

The USD1 million was transferred to the province's trust account last Dec. 20, 2019. The remaining USD2 million will be transferred by KOICA once the procurement process is done.

Banias said the procurement is hoped to be finished in the next two to three months.

By about second quarter this year, we can start and it will take about a year and a half for the construction, he said.

The major components of the fish port rehabilitation include the site development, administration building, fish market, public toilet, causeway, and Rockwell revetment.

The local government of Concepcion will provide utilities, such as power, water, sewerage, and drainage, and will also bear the costs of resettlement of affected residents.

Banias underscored that the port project will pave way to a more robust and active fishing industry.

He said the Concepcion port facilitates a lot of fishery products every day, and the rehabilitation is expected to make the trading of fish more hygienic.

Aside from the port rehabilitation, the KOICA will also provide training and capacity development to Concepcion fisherfolk, he said.

