Iloilo to acquire dogs for intensified anti-drug campaign

ILOILO CITY: The provincial and city governments of Iloilo would purchase sniffing dogs to boost the campaign against illegal drugs. Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said there is a need to strengthen security in ports, although not all come via ports because of the province's long shorelines. 'Guarding the borders against drugs is not that easy. But we will maximize guarding ports and if we can help procure sniffing dogs for our police, we will do it,' he said in an interview Monday. Defensor asked the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) how the provincial government could help to add more sniffing dogs. He said the province may or may not be a transshipment of illegal drugs, but there are users. The Iloilo Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and the Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) met on Dec. 20 and discussed the target of the province to clear the remaining 18 barangays of illegal drugs. Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, in a separate interview, said he instructed Iloilo City Pol ice Office Director Col. Joeresty Coronica to sustain the campaign because aside from the holidays, the Dinagyang Festival is also near where they are seeing big markets. The city government is targeting to procure Jack Russel dogs that will be trained by the Philippine Coast Guard on drug-sniffing. The city government would reimburse funds used for the various buy-bust operations of anti-drug operatives. The biggest drug haul in Iloilo City was valued at PHP20 million and confiscated in Brgy. Camalig in Jaro on Nov. 10. The suspects are believed to have connections with the suspects in January in Iloilo province, where operatives seized PHP40.8 million worth of drugs on Dec. 17. Source: Philippines News Agency